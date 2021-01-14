The operator of the Nord Stream 2 project Nord Stream 2 AG plans to complete the construction of the gas pipeline in June, the agency reports. Bloomberg.

“Nord Stream 2 AG plans to complete capital construction on one of the two branches <...> in the first half of 2021, despite US sanctions,” the statement said.

According to agency sources, the laying of the Danish section will be completed by the end of May. The pipelayer will then begin finishing work in German waters until June.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, despite the US pressure on the European companies participating in it.

As a reminder, in December Nord Stream 2 AG, using the Fortuna pipelayer, laid one of the two unfinished sections of the pipeline, in German waters.

On Thursday, Nord Stream 2 confirmed that work on the construction of part of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish territorial waters will resume from 15 January.