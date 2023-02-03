Deliveries of new long-range GLSDB projectiles, which may be included in the new package of American military assistance for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), will be transferred to Kyiv no earlier than in nine months. The agency writes about this on February 3 Bloomberg.

“Like some other equipment provided by the US and allies, this (GLSDB shells) will not be deployed in Ukraine anytime soon. According to an industry official, the first deliveries will take about nine months after the Air Force issues a contract, ”the agency said.

According to the text of the publication, the new military aid package may also include Claymore anti-personnel mines, GPS-guided Excalibur guided missiles, support equipment for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) and Mk 153 rocket-propelled grenade launchers from US Department of Defense stocks.

It is noted that the allocation of a new package of military assistance for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be announced today.

The day before, The Wall Street Journal reported that on February 3, the United States may announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which will include GLSDB shells.

Prior to this, on January 12, Foreign Policy wrote that the Pentagon opposed sending GLSDB to Kyiv. According to the publication, officials in the office of the secretary of defense and the US Air Force are concerned that the GLSDB may be unnecessary due to the high pace of hostilities in Ukraine, as it will take months to assemble them.

On January 28, it became known that the Boeing Corporation offered to supply them to Kyiv. It is known that, in order to carry out deliveries, Boeing put forward a number of conditions to the Pentagon, such as refusal to disclose prices, etc.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.