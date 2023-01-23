US Securities and Exchange Commission said the company violated legislation on fixed income valuation methodologies

THE United States Securities and Exchange Commission announced this Monday (January 23, 2023) that it will fine Bloomberg Finance LP, Bloomberg’s financial services company, in US$ 5 million (about R$ 26 million at current exchange rates). The commission identified violations of Securities Law from the USA (“Securities Act”). Here’s the full of the press release (86 KB, in English).

According to the statement, from 2016 to October 2022, Bloomberg did not disclose to users of BVAL, the company’s subscription investment valuation portfolio, that the valuation methodology for fixed income securities could be based on a single entry. data.

That is, the company was aware that its clients could use investment portfolio prices to change fund asset valuations and that these operations could have an impact on securities trading.

Bloomberg declined to comment on the issue, but agreed to pay the $5 million fine and correct the violation.

The legislation requires investors to receive financial information about securities being offered for public sale and prohibits deception, misrepresentation and other fraud in the sale of securities.

“Bloomberg has taken on a critical role as a pricing service for participants in the fixed income markets and it is up to Bloomberg, as well as other pricing services, to provide accurate information to their clients about their valuation processes”said Osman Nawaz, who heads the US commission’s Complex Financial Instruments unit.