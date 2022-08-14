The energy crisis in Europe could worsen due to shallow rivers and drought. The agency reported Bloomberg 12th of August.

“The climate crisis came at the worst possible time, as Europe plunged into an energy crisis exacerbated by the “special operation” in Ukraine. As climate change dries up Europe’s rivers, it only exacerbates the cost-of-living crisis.

The Rhine River is considered one of the most important transport arteries for the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Switzerland. Many barge owners refuse to sail on the river, as it is unprofitable for them to pass through a narrow passage.

According to official figures, the water level in Kauba has dropped to 36 cm, the lowest level since 1993. However, it is predicted that the water level will fall even lower – up to 29 cm.

Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas wrote in his article that the energy crisis in Europe will test the determination of Western governments to “curb” their dependence on Russian oil and gas. According to the author, according to the results of July, oil production in the Russian Federation almost completely returned to the indicators that existed before the start of the special operation in Ukraine and Donbass.Newspaper.Ru“.

Last July is recognized as one of the six hottest in Europe on record. Temperature records have been broken in several countries. On August 9, it became known that Spanish farmers fear rising food prices due to one of the worst droughts in a decade.

Prior to that, on July 30, Bloomberg reported that electricity prices in Europe reached record highs in July and will continue to rise.