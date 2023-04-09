News and data company is building BloombergGPT, a kind of enhanced ChatGPT focused on finance

*Per Joshua Benton

If you were to predict which news company would be the 1st to release its own robust AI (artificial intelligence) model, Bloomberg would have been a good bet. for all your success expanding into consumer-facing news during the last decade, the Bloomberg is fundamentally a data company, driven by an annual revenue of $30,000 by signature of Terminal.

On Friday (31.Mar.2023), the company announced that it built something called BloombergGPT. Think of it as a computer that aims “to know” everything the whole company “he knows”.

“The ‘Bloomberg’ launched a research paper today detailing the development of ‘BloombergGPT™’, a new AI model [inteligência artificial] generative on a large scale. This LLM model [Linguagem de Grande Escala, na tradução] has been specifically shaped on a wide range of financial data to support a diverse set of NLP tasks [Processamento de Linguagem Natural] within the financial industrythe company said.

“Recent advances in LLM-based AI have already demonstrated exciting new applications for many domains. However, the complexity and unique terminology of the financial domain warrant a domain-specific model. BloombergGPT represents the 1st step in the development and application of this new technology for the financial sector. This model will help ‘Bloomberg’ improve existing financial NLP tasks, such as sentiment analysis, named entity recognition, news classification and question answering, among others. In addition, BloombergGPT will unlock new opportunities for mobilizing the vast amount of data available in the Bloomberg Terminal to better assist the company’s clients, while bringing the full potential of AI to the financial domain.”completed.

The technical details are, as promised, in this research work. It’s from Shijie Wu, from the Bloomberg, Ozan İrsoy, steven lu, Vadim Dabravolski, Mark Dredze, Sebastian Gehrmann, Prabhanjan Kambadur, David RosenbergIt is Gideon Mann.

What is the size of BloombergGPT? Well, the company says that the platform has been powered by over 700 billion tokens (or fragments of words). By comparison, the GPT-3, launched in 2020, was trained with about 500 billion tokens. (OpenIA declined to reveal the equivalent number for GPT-4, the successor released on March 14quoting “the competitive landscape”).

What’s in all this data? Of the more than 700 billion tokens363 billion comes from the company’s own financial data Bloombergthe kind of information that feeds your terminals –“the largest domain-specific dataset yet” built, says the website. Another 345 billion tokens come from “general purpose datasets” obtained from other places.

“Instead of building a general-purpose LLM, or a small LLM solely on domain-specific data, we took a mixed approach. General models cover many domains, are capable of performing at a high level across a wide variety of tasks. However, results from existing domain-specific models show that general models cannot replace them. At ‘Bloomberg’ we support a very large and diverse set of tasks, well served by a general model, but the vast majority of our applications are within the financial domain, best served by a specific model. For that reason, we set out to build a model that achieves best-in-class results on financial benchmarks while maintaining competitive performance on general-purpose LLM benchmarks.”

Company-specific data, called FinPileconsist of “a range of financial documents in English, including news, archives, press releases, financial documents pulled from the web, and media pulled from the ‘Bloomberg’ archives”. So if you’ve read a story from Bloomberg Businessweek in recent years, the data is there. As well as SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filings, transcripts of the Bloomberg TVFed data (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) and “other data relevant to financial markets”. It is also tailored for news sources outside the Bloomberg:

“The News category includes all news sources, excluding articles written by ‘Bloomberg’ journalists. In general, there are hundreds of English news sources on FinPile… Generally, the content in this dataset comes from reputable news sources that are relevant to the financial community, in order to maintain factuality and reduce bias.”

Non-finance-specific data includes a huge body poetically known as “The Pile”; includes everything from YouTube subtitles to Project Gutenberg until, yes, the Enron email cache what always appear at AI modeling. (He also has a complete copy of Wikipedia from last July.)

But enough of the training data. What BloombergGPT Can to do? By sharing a foundation with other LLMs, BloombergGPT can do the kinds of things we’ve come to expect from ChatGPT and similar models. But it can also carry out tasks more closely linked to the needs of the Bloomberg. It can translate grammatical requests (“market value of Apple and IBM and earnings per share”) to the terminal Bloomberg Query Language that users love or hate (the codes “get(cur_mkt_cap,is_eps) for([’AAPL US Equity’,’IBM US Equity’])”). You can also suggest headlines in the style Bloomberg for reporting (sorry, copy editors). Here are some examples:

Summary: The US housing market shrank by $2.3 trillion, or 4.9%, in the second half of 2022, according to Redfin. This is the biggest drop in percentage terms since the 2008 financial crisis, when values ​​fell by 5.8% during the same period.`

Suggested title: House prices: See biggest drop in 15 years

Summary: The global economy is in a better place today than many months ago predicted, said Janet Yellen at the G20. She pointed to a resilient US economy, where inflation has moderated and the job market is strong. She also called on the IMF to move quickly towards a fully funded program for Ukraine.

Suggested title: Yellen sees global economy more resilient than expected

Summary: Google has been sued by the US government and 8 states seeking to break up its technology business for allegedly monopolizing the digital advertising market. The lawsuit is the Biden administration’s first major challenge to a tech titan and one of the rare times since 1982 that the Justice Department has sought to break up a major company.

Suggested title: Google sued for monopoly in online ad market

It’s also more attuned, they say, to answering specific business-related questions, whether they’re sentiment analysis, categorization, data mining, or something else entirely. (“For example, it performs well in identifying the CEO of a company”).

The paper includes a series of performance comparisons against GPT-3 and other LLMs, and finds that the BloombergGPT beats heads in general tasks – at least when pitted against models of similar size – and outperforms in many finance-specific models. (The battery of internal tests includes learning tests like “Penguins In a Table”“Snarks”, “Web of Lies” and the feared “Hyperbaton”).

“After dozens of tasks across many benchmarks, a clear picture emerges. Of the models with tens of billions of parameters we compare, BloombergGPT performs best. Furthermore, in some cases it is competitive with or exceeds the performance of much larger models (with hundreds of billions of parameters). While our goal for BloombergGPT was to be a best-in-class model for financial tasks, and we included general-purpose training data to support domain-specific training, the model still achieved abilities on general-purpose data that exceed models of similar size and , in some cases, match or surpass much larger models.”

With the task of penguins aside, it’s not hard to imagine more specific use cases that go beyond benchmarking, whether for journalists in the Bloomberg or for Terminal customers. (The company’s announcement did not specify what it planned to do with what it built.) A body of nearly all of the world’s top English-language business reporting – plus the universe of financial data, structured and unstructured, that underpins it – is exactly the kind of rich vein of information that a generative AI is designed to mine. It’s institutional memory in a box.

That said, all the usual caveats for LLMs apply. BloombergGPT can, I am sure, have “hallucinations“. All of this training data comes with its own set of potential biases. (I bet BloombergGPT won’t demand proletarian revolution anytime soon).

As for how BloombergGPT can inspire other news organizations…well, the Bloomberg it’s in a pretty unique situation here, with the scale of data it’s assembled on and the product it can be applied to. But I believe there will be, in the longer term, openings for smaller publishers here, especially those with large digitized archives.

imagine the Anytown Gazette training an AI with 100 years of its newspaper archives, plus a massive collection of city/county/state documents and whatever other local data sources it can get access to. It’s a radically different scale than the Bloomberg it can reach, of course, and it can be more useful as an internal tool than any other public-facing tool. But given the incredible pace of AI advances throughout 2022, it could be a thriving idea sooner than you think.

Text translated by Stéfane Miranda. Read the original in English here.

O Power360 has a partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: O Nieman Journalism Lab and the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts that the Nieman Journalism Lab and the Nieman Reports and publish this material in Power360. To access all translations already published, click here.