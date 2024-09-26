Beijing this week unveiled some of the strongest measures in years to boost activity in the world’s second-largest economy, which has yet to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the problems facing Chinese policymakers are the ongoing debt crisis in the property sector, sluggish domestic consumption and high youth unemployment.

Beijing is now considering pumping up to 1 trillion yuan (about $142 billion) of capital into major state-run banks, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

This measure will be implemented primarily through the issuance of “new sovereign bonds,” according to Bloomberg, but it stressed that the details have not yet been finalized.

China has not injected such huge amounts of capital into the country’s major banks since the financial crisis in 2008, according to Bloomberg.

Investors have welcomed a series of moves announced this week, including key interest rate cuts and policies aimed at encouraging home buying, with stocks in Shanghai and Hong Kong rising this week.

But analysts warn that more fiscal stimulus is needed to bring the economy back to full strength, as leaders continue to look for ways to meet this year’s official growth target of 5 percent.