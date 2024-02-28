Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokesman, that the projects will take place over the next three to four years.

In mid-February, ADNOC and BP announced their agreement to establish a new joint gas project in Egypt, in which ADNOC will own a 49 percent stake, while BP will own a 51 percent stake, with the aim of developing a competitive business portfolio in the field. Gas.

According to the agreement, BP will contribute to the new joint venture its assets in three development concessions as well as exploration agreements in Egypt, and ADNOC will provide a proportionate cash contribution that can be used for future growth opportunities, according to a statement from ADNOC.

The establishment of the combined joint venture is expected to be completed during the second half of 2024, after obtaining regulatory approvals, according to the statement.