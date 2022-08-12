US President Joe Biden is preparing plans to launch a re-election campaign after November’s midterm elections. This reports Bloomberg news agency based on conversations with close associates and confidants of Biden. As in 2018, his main motivation would be to prevent a new presidency of Donald Trump.
