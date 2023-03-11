The White House has decided to approve a major oil project in northwest Alaska. We are talking about the initiative of the largest American oil company ConocoPhillips – the Willow project, said on Friday, March 10, agency sources Bloomberg.

According to the plan, the concern will be able to drill at the Willow field, whose reserves are estimated at 600 million barrels. This will be the largest US field in decades.

The agency also noted that this is one of the most important climate decisions for US President Joe Biden. The project is opposed by environmentalists – oil production in Willow can cause the release of 280 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, which will bring the world closer to a “climate catastrophe”.

On March 7, U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska said the conflict in Ukraine exposed the strategic error in the Biden administration’s energy policy. In his opinion, the mistake was “to focus so heavily on halting the production of American energy.”

Earlier, on January 17, The Washington Times wrote that the policy of the American leader in the field of energy played into the hands of Moscow and, despite the sanctions pressure, Russia was able to increase revenues from the sale of oil, coal, gas in 2022. In particular, the publication called Biden’s “miscalculation” the ban on the import of Russian energy resources, which was introduced by the United States before the European Union. At the same time, Washington did not begin to develop its own production, which affected prices on the energy market in the world, the material notes.

As experts predict, the situation on the global energy market in 2023 will remain uncertain against the backdrop of gas and oil price ceilings imposed by the West, as well as anti-Russian sanctions.