The British-Dutch oil and gas group of companies Shell began withdrawing employees from joint projects with Russia’s Gazprom. This was announced on April 20 by the agency Bloomberg with reference to sources.

Over the weekend, April 16 and 17, Shell reassigned dozens of workers involved in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project to other projects, according to the agency. However, according to sources, this decision should not affect the operation of the enterprise for the production of liquefied natural gas.

On March 8, Shell announced its intention to phase out Russian oil and gas. It was reported that the company will close all gas stations, the production of jet fuel and lubricants in the Russian Federation.

On February 28, it became known that Shell intends to terminate its participation in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and withdraw from partnerships with Gazprom and related organizations, including a 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin liquefied natural gas plant. 2″, 50% stake in Salym Petroleum Development and Gydan Energy Enterprise.

Sanctions against Russia were imposed by a number of countries after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 the launch of an operation to protect civilians in the Donbass. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russian territory, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

