Bloomberg said that the company was discussing a tender offer that could range between $500 million and $750 million at a price of approximately $95 per share, before it rose to $97 per share.

The missile company's current valuation of about $150 billion makes it one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

The sources said that the terms and size of the offer may change, and SpaceX has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment regarding the bid.

SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has become one of the leading companies in the space industry, after it carried out more than 90 successful launches of its Falcon rockets during the current year, which is a record for a commercial space company in America.

The companies have contracts worth billions of dollars with NASA.