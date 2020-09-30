Highlights: Bloody war between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the fifth consecutive day over the discussed Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia claims to have killed 4 killer drones and military aircraft of Azerbaijan

Earlier Armenia claimed that one of its Sukhoi aircraft was destroyed by Turkish F-16

Yerevan / Baku

The bloody war between the two countries of Central Asia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, continued for the fifth consecutive day over the discussed Nagorno-Karabakh. The armies of both countries are carrying out fierce attacks on each other. Armenia has claimed that it has killed 4 killer drones and military aircraft of Azerbaijan. Earlier, Armenia claimed that one of its Sukhoi aircraft was destroyed by Turkish F-16. Both sides have continued to rain gunpowder even after a ceasefire call from all over the world.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday that its Air Defense System Forces killed an Azerbaijan military aircraft and a drone aircraft in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. On the other hand, Azerbaijan has claimed that its cannons have fired shells at Armenia soldiers overnight and inflicted heavy losses. In Nagorno-Karabakh, there were voices of overnight bombardment. Local people claim that Azerbaijan’s drone planes dropped bombs at two places on the city.

Syrian terrorists in war against Armenia, France gives a befitting reply to Turkey

‘Terrorists bombard common citizens’

Azerbaijan alleged that Armenia’s army fired shells at ordinary civilians in the city of Tertor and caused extensive damage to a train station. It is being told that so far hundreds of people from both sides have been killed in this attack. Meanwhile, Armenian authorities said after an overnight fight that there was too much tension on the front and cannons were thundering from both sides.



Armenian officials said that the enemy was trying to reunite but our troops thwarted all their efforts. They claimed that two French journalists were wounded in the shelling of Azerbaijan. The injured journalists have been taken to the hospital. Earlier on Thursday evening, the Armenian President said that the country’s airdefense system killed four drone planes near Yerevan province.

‘Nearly 2,700 soldiers still dead in this war’

Explosions, explosions and shootings continue as a nightmare for the people living in the affected area amid claims by the two armies. The Azerbaijan army announced on Wednesday that it had flown an Armenia S-300 missile system to Nagorno-Karabakh. He also claimed that about 2,700 soldiers have either been injured or lost their lives in this war. Earlier, the country’s Defense Ministry claimed that it completely destroyed the Armenian Regiment during the war. At the same time, Armenia has described this claim as fake.

