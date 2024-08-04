Terrible accident this afternoon on the A1: a bus full of tourists crashed into the guardrail: 1 dead and 15 injured is the current toll

A tragic Sunday, August 4, on the A1 motorway, where a tourist bus crashed violently into a guardrail at kilometer 360, in the direction of Florence, near Badia al Pino. The accident, which occurred in the early afternoon, caused the death of one person and injured approximately 25 passengers.

Very serious toll for the accident on the A1: at least one victim and 15 injured

The alarm was raised immediately, mobilizing a massive intervention by the police and rescuers. The Fire Department, sharing dramatic images of the rescue operation, posted:

“Road accident on the A1, at km. 360 towards Florence at the height of Badia al Pino: a bus with 25 tourists involved. One dead, 15 injured. Firefighters are working to extricate the injured. Arezzo and Bologna helicopters are on site”.

❌ #Arezzoroad accident on the #A1at km. 360 towards Florence at the height of Badia al Pino: a bus with 25 tourists involved. One dead, 15 injured. Intervention #fire fighters in progress for extrication of injured. Helicopters on site Arezzo and Bologna [#4agosto 18.00] pic.twitter.com/fks6IJ8KXn — Firefighters (@vigilidelfuoco) August 4, 2024

The Fire Department, with the help of the Highway Police and 118, worked tirelessly to extract the injured from the bus stuck against the guardrail. The scene of the accident was described as chaotic, with rescuers busy freeing people trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle.

The exact dynamics of the incident are still under investigation. According to initial information, the injured were distributed among several hospitals in the region. The President of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Gianisaid that the patients were taken to hospitals in Arezzo, Siena and Valdarno. Giani is in close contact with Antonio D’Urso, general manager of the ASL Toscana Sud-Est, which is coordinating the 118 Arezzo Maxi-emergency plan.

Reports indicate that two people are currently hospitalized in red code, 11 in yellow code and 12 in green code. At this time, the personal details and ages of those involved in the accident have not been released.

This tragic event has deeply shocked the community and has brought renewed attention to road safety and the importance of adequate infrastructure. Authorities will continue to work to clarify the causes of the accident and prevent future similar incidents.

