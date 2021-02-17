At least six prisoners died this Tuesday during a riot at the Tacumbú prison in Asunción, one of the largest prisons in the country. The protest began after the transfer of an inmate.

“We have six deceased. We are proceeding to identify the bodies, which are all inmates, “prosecutor Giovanni Grisetti told reporters.

“So far we have no reports of injuries, only deaths,” said the representative of the Public Ministry. The prosecution did not rule out other crimes during the riot, which began at 4 p.m. in Argentina and ended shortly after 10 p.m.

The official investigation began late at night, local media reported.

Police officers control the interior of the jail after the riot. Photo: AFP.

The investigators do not rule out that there are more deaths in the prison, which with about 3,000 inmates is considered the one that houses the most inmates and the one that suffers the greatest overcrowding.

The Minister of Justice, Cecilia Pérez, went to the prison to meet with the leaders of the riot, who demanded “equality” with the inmates of all the country’s penitentiaries.

“They asked us to explain the reason for the transfer of an inmate to another prison. I replied that it was due to a possible leak and they understood. They asked us to treat all inmates in all the country’s prisons equally, “the minister remarked.

Pérez said that the situation “is under control” and that the inmates “gave their word that there will be no more reprisals.”

With information from AFP.

JPE