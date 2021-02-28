At least 18 protesters They died this Sunday in Myanmar (formerly Burma) at the hands of the security forces who violently dispersed several concentrations and made hundreds of arrests, on the bloodiest day of the protests against the military coup.

The country is the scene of a wave of pro-democracy demonstrations and a civil disobedience campaign since the military coup that toppled the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Since then, protests have been repressed more and more violently, with tear gas, water cannons, rubber balls, and sometimes live ammunition.

The United Nations condemned the repression and stated that reliable information had reached it that at least 18 people had died in demonstrations. A balance that the AFP could not confirm independently.

Barricades against repression in Myanmar. AP Photo

“We strongly condemn the escalation of violence against protesters in Burma and urge the military to immediately cease using force against peaceful protesters,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement. .

This Sunday, three men perished in a demonstration in the southern city of Dawei, in which 20 people were also injured, according to lifeguards and local media.

The victims died after being “hit by live ammunition shots”Pyae Zaw Hein, a volunteer lifeguard, told AFP. The injured were hit by rubber bullets, he explained, and warned that “there may be many more victims because we continue to receive injuries.”

Two other 18-year-olds were killed in the town of Bago, according to rescuers. Their deaths were confirmed by media based in this town, north of Rangoon.

A sixth person died in Rangoon, a former deputy of the overthrown civil government, Nyi Nyi, said on Facebook. It is about a 23-year-old young man, who was shot to death.

Finally, in Mandalay, an emergency doctor told AFP that two men died, gunshot wounded.

Criticisms



The head of the junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, nevertheless assured that the authorities had used minimal force to disperse concentrations.

“The clear escalation of the use of lethal force in several cities of the country […] it is scandalous and unacceptable and must stop immediately, “reacted Phil Robertson, deputy director of the Asia division at the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In Rangoon, the security forces quickly dispersed a demonstration this Sunday.

“The police started shooting since we arrived. There were no warning messages, “29-year-old teacher Amy Kyaw told AFP.

Hundreds of people were arrested in the economic capital, according to police, and taken to Insein prison.

A protester wounded from a bullet in Mandalay. AFP photo

The security forces too they acted against the press.

In Myityina (north), security forces beat up a journalist, who was arrested, according to local media. Another was hit by rubber balls in the center of the country, depending on the outlet for which he works. On Saturday, at least three journalists were arrested, including a photographer for the US Associated Press.

In addition, the police also would have arrested the lifeguards who were helping injured protesters, according to HRW.

More than 850 people have been arrested, charged with or convicted of their participation in the demonstrations, according to the NGO AAPP for Aid to Political Prisoners.

But the arrests escalated in the past two days, and on Saturday alone 479 were detained.

In recent days, the United States and the European Union they denounced the violence employed by the security forces and urged the junta to leave power.

“We are heartbroken after the loss of so many human lives,” the US embassy in Burma tweeted on Sunday. “Targeting civilians is a horrifying thing.”

Aung San Suu Kyi, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, has not been seen in public since she was arrested.

He is under house arrest in Naipyidó, the capital, accused of having illegally imported walkie-talkies and of having violated the restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic. He will appear at a hearing on Monday to answer these charges.

On the other hand, the junta on Saturday dismissed its ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, who, on Friday, called for “an end to the military coup” and called for “the energetic action of the international community” to “end the oppression. of innocent people and return power “to the people.

