Deputies tour municipalities. It was not the university students who “came out” to defend themselves. Contrary to what might have been expected, deputies from Morena in the north and deputies from that party but headed by the president of the Board of Directors, Ricardo Madrid, in the south, started what could be considered an offensive to defend the law that they conditioned to “hit” the uas.

The deputies logically obey a strategy. While Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, for the third time almost in a row, harangues university students to “rescue” the UAS and let them decide which authorities to have. The legal struggle became fierce. The State Congress, through its deputies (except those of the PAS) disqualify the amparo granted by the Eighth District Court.

And from inside the university, the young lawyer Robespier Lizárraga and the renowned graduate Carlos Ontiveros They warn that if they violate the federal protection they will be in contempt. In the furious onslaught of the governor against his former political ally, “very friendly” (as he was publicly recognized), Melesio Cuen, they have placed in the middle of this lawsuit the uas. Rocha Moya accuses the rector Jesús Madueña and all the directors of faculties and high schools who obey the PAS more than the uas.

Until today, those who seem to anger the most are retirees. It is already known that some are trying to stage a revolt within the uas. But the university authorities are also working to strengthen direct information with university students and also with parents. The political clash will also be furious. Some in defense of university autonomy and others with the intention of removing the PAS already Cuen from the university.

The President of the Board of Promoters of Culture and the Arts, Mrs. Pilar Artola de Salido, went to Mazatlán to witness the change of president of that board of trustees in the port. She highlighted that with the arrival of the young Amado Guzmán Reynaud, the Mazatlán Cultural Innovation Center (CICMA) will undoubtedly receive a great boost. Guzmán Reynaud, who takes over from Víctor de Rueda, spoke out for taking advantage of the Cicma facilities in Mazatlán to bring children closer to science and culture.

At the event it was announced that the businessman Leovi Carranza donated a truck to facilitate the transfer of children from all the popular neighborhoods of Mazatlan. Present there and representing the governor, the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza, who recognized the work that Mrs. Pilar Artola has been developing de Salido in promoting culture and the arts.

Tenants of the Miguel Hidalgo Market, in Mazatlan, they asked Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to be heard. For many years they have asked to improve the area with parking lots. No one has attended to it. When they withdrew the Municipal Police and the building they were occupying was left empty, they asked to be heard. And nothing. Today, more than a thousand people, including tenants and residents of the Benito Juárez neighborhood, were surprised that they had not been taken into account. Now they are demolishing the building and turning it into a community center.

