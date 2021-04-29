Five people were killed, including two police officers, after a hostage-taking and a shooting in the town of Boone, in North Carolina, United States, according to the authorities reported this Thursday.

The agents died when were shot while trying to enter a home in this rural town of 19,000 inhabitants and located 256 kilometers northwest of Charlotte, the largest city in the state.

During the attempts to rescue the officers, which lasted for hours, there were several exchanges of shots and another police officer was shot but was not injured while wearing bulletproof protection, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office explained.

Finally, the Police were able to enter the house where found three more bodies, including that of the shooter, whose identity has not been disclosed.

The authorities have indicated that the investigation remains open to try to clarify the possible reasons for the tragic events.

“The terrifying shootings that took loved ones show the ever-present danger security forces face in their work,” state governor Roy Cooper said in a statement.

How was the hostage taking

Two officers were dispatched Wednesday morning to a home near Boone, the occupants of which had not shown up for work and were not answering the phone.

After noticing that there were several vehicles, they entered the house, where they were received by gunfire.

Reinforcements they managed to rescue one of the agentsChris Ward, who died at the hospital, but not his colleague Logan Fox, who died at the scene.

Two policemen and a gendarme were attacked while trying to come to his aid. One of them was hit but protected by his team, they detailed in the sheriff’s office.

The attacker continued shooting at times at the police, who took 13 hours to control the situation.

“The suspect who killed the two policemen is also suspected of having killed two civilians in the house,” the statement said.

Sheriff Len Hagaman told the WSOC local network that the attacker had died and that the other two victims were his mother and stepfather.

Source: AFP and EFE

AFG