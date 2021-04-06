The growing tension and violence marks the current electoral period in Mexico with 66 politicians assassinated since September when the process of the June 6 elections began, considered the largest in the history of the country and which will determine the future of the last three years of the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“We do not know how this process will end, but so far, in relation to the last 8 federal electoral processes, this is the second most violent election ” by the number of murdered, said in an interview with Efe Rubén Salazar, director of the consultancy Etellekt, specialized in risk analysis, communication and politics.

Of the total of 66 politicians assassinated since last September, 20 were candidates for municipal election positions and other positions and of them 3 were women and 17 men.

“The 2015 midterm election in which 62 politicians, six candidates were assassinated, has already been passed, and it is only below that of 2018 with 152 politicians assassinated, of which 48 were aspirants “added.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a press conference at the National Palace of Mexico City (Mexico). Photo EFE

From September 7, 2020 (official start of the electoral process) to March 31, 2021, the Indicator of Political Violence in Mexico from the consulting firm Etellekt recorded at least 262 assaults against politicians and of which 25% were against women.

Salazar considered that the 66 murders “is a very high figure and despite the fact that the murders have dropped” in relation to three years ago, “the trend is on the rise” in terms of the number of candidates.

Political tension

In addition to the violence against politicians, the tension grows when the stake is whether López Obrador you will be able to control the majority in both cameras of the Legislative to continue with its transformation projects in Mexico.

On June 6, 94 million Mexicans are called to the polls to elect the 500 federal deputies, 15 of 32 state governors, 30 local congresses and 1,900 city councils, in what are considered the largest elections in the country.

For the expert in political processes from the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), Víctor Manuel Alarcón Olguín, political violence is an issue that has been on the rise in Mexico, for more than 10 years, affecting electoral processes.

He stressed that a risk factor to consider “is the pressure to which applicants and candidates are subjected in states of the country where organized crime has a presence “.

For the academic, the Government, the authorities and the political parties themselves should see electoral violence as an important point of attention and perhaps offer protection to candidates during the campaign.

“Unfortunately, political violence takes on proportions that should be recognized and addressed in a more timely manner and be admitted” by authorities such as the National Electoral Institute (INE), the Electoral Tribunal, the parties and even by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) .

The founder of self-defense groups, Hipólito Mora (c), starts the campaign as a candidate for the governor of Michoacán. Photo EFE

“Everyone should generate effective care protocols for all these politicians who are in some way at risk, “he said.

Alarcón Olguín stressed that “there is also a very specific impact on the issue of political violence for gender reasons, which can also be added to other factors.”

Protection plan

The Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) has presented a plan for the protection of candidates that aims to “avoid threats, attacks or intimidation against applicants “.

For specialists this protection plan is a good intention “but appears out of time“said Alarcón, while Salazar pointed out that López Obrador’s narrative is wrong.

“The president holds drug trafficking and organized crime responsible for all attacks and crimes, although the motives have not been determined of none of the 20 murders of applicants, “said Salazar.

He said that in this way a message is sent to political groups or groups of vested interests “that in the event of an attack on an opponent, the narco will be blamed and that is a message of impunity“.

He added that “opponents are the main target in the attacks. since 74% of the 66 politicians killed belonged to parties opposed to state governments.

At the end of March, the INE withdrew the candidacies of more than 25 applicants of which the majority were Morena militants, among them the politician Félix Salgado Macedonio, accused of rape, who has challenged the decision of the electoral authority and has called for mobilizations in the state of Guerrero, which he aspired to run for governor .

Juan Manuel Ramírez G. EFE Agency

