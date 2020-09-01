A bloody conflict ensued in two communities over the old enmity in Jafarpur in Sidhari police station area of ​​Azamgarh district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. During this time one side stoned the other side fiercely. While many vehicles were damaged in this incident, 4 people were reported injured. Police reached the spot and injured the patient. After this incident, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village. At the same time, 3 people have also been arrested.It is being told that Deepa Saini, a resident of Jafarpur village of Sidhari police station area of ​​the district, was sitting near her house the other evening. It is alleged that about two dozen youths of the special community attacked him. After which Deepa made noise, when the family came out to save her, the attackers also attacked her. After which the family started running in the village making noise.

Many vehicles damaged, three people injured

Dozens of people were agitated after seeing the attack in the area and the attackers started stone pelting from the roofs of houses and religious places. After which both sides were face-to-face and fiercely stonewalled. After the information, till the police reached the spot. The attackers injured 4 people and damaged several vehicles.

Official statement of Azamgarh Police

Heavy force deployed in the village, 3 people arrested

The police arrived on the spot, admitted the injured to the hospital and in view of the tension, police force has been deployed in the village. The victim nominated seven people and lodged them in the police station against dozens of unknowns. Police have arrested three people so far in this case. Apart from this, other people are being searched.