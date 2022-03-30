Publisher 505 Games has released a new one teaser trailer Of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to officially announce the arrival of Aurora, the protagonist of Child of Light, as a playable character. The dedicated update will be launched on March 31, 2022 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Later on the Nintendo Switch. Nothing is known about the other versions.

In the video we see Miriam, the protagonist of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, entering one of the many teleportation mirrors scattered around the game. However, it is not she who comes out of the target mirror, but Aurora, moreover after a series of writings that refer to the Ubisoft title.

Surely the fans of this beautiful metroidvania will be happy with the news, which will allow them to extend the life of the title. The movie does not clarify if Aurora will have dedicated content. However, the update will be completely free, so trying it will not really cost anything, apart from connecting to download it.