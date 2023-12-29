Koji Igarashi announced on the pages of Famitsu that 2024 will be the year in which work on additional content for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and where his ArtPlay could to announce his new title.
Igarashi became famous above all for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which effectively revolutionized Konami's Castlevania series and canonized the metroidvania genre. He is currently working on the Bloodstained series, which inherited that experience, which in the meantime was frozen by Konami.
The news arrived on the occasion of the end-of-year resolutions of the Japanese developers, collected by the magazine Famitsu. It must be said that Iga had hoped to be able to make the announcement in 2023, but this was not the case. Let's hope that 2024 is really the good year.
Igarashi's new title
Let's read what Igarashi said: “In 2024 I will shift my attention to a new game. To do so, we will first have to conclude work on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Even if there is content still to be published, I believe we will be able to give a big announcement in 2024. I also hope to be able to take on new challenges if the opportunity arises to do so.”
Unfortunately there are no details regarding what awaits us, so it is impossible to further elaborate the words of the historic designer. Our hypothesis is that there will be a following of Bloodstained, considering the success of the first chapter and the various spinoffs (the Curse of the Moon), but we'll see.
