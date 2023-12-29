Koji Igarashi announced on the pages of Famitsu that 2024 will be the year in which work on additional content for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and where his ArtPlay could to announce his new title.

Igarashi became famous above all for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which effectively revolutionized Konami's Castlevania series and canonized the metroidvania genre. He is currently working on the Bloodstained series, which inherited that experience, which in the meantime was frozen by Konami.

The news arrived on the occasion of the end-of-year resolutions of the Japanese developers, collected by the magazine Famitsu. It must be said that Iga had hoped to be able to make the announcement in 2023, but this was not the case. Let's hope that 2024 is really the good year.