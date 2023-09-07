Publisher 505 Games and development studio ArtPlay have announced that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has sold more than 2 million copies all over the world. The result, excellent for the metroidvania born from a Kickstarter campaign, was achieved in August 2023.

VS and Chaos Mode

The new content is almost ready

The post with the announcement of the sales data it was also useful to announce the arrival of news on the online modes “VS” and “Chaos”, currently in development but almost completed, as explained by the developers.

ArtPlay explained that the addition of the multiplayer functionality “It caused some difficulties and delays that we didn’t expect, but we continue to progress. We are close to completing the new content.”

Be that as it may, neither has been shown yet mode additional. There will be a presentation on September 14, 2023, where both are expected to be seen and where some think a sequel to the game could be announced, considering Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was released in 2019.

It should also be said that since then he has received a great many updateswhich added a lot of new content, including a classic mode that recalls the first Castlevania.