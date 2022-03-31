Closing in on seven years after the launch of its Hugely successful KickstarterCastelvania spiritual successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is still ticking off stretch goals, with its latest update delivering its third and final promised playable character – which turns out to be a cameo crossover from Ubisoft Montreal’s fondly remembered fantasy platformer Child of Light.

“Aurora has lost her way and awoken in a strange, dangerous new land,” explains developer ArtPlay in a new Kickstarter update. “Armed with the Sword of Matildis and accompanied by the loyal Igniculus, she must find a way to escape.”

Upon downloading today’s free 1.30 update, players can take Child of Light protagonist Aurora (who joins existing playable characters Miriam and Zangetsu, plus “bonus” character Bloodless) on a gothic romp through Bloodstained’s familiar castle, making use of her sword, companion Igniculus – who can slow opponents or heal Aurora – and her directional Light Ray skill, which damages any enemies caught in its beam.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Child of Light Gameplay Trailer

Aurora grows in power by defeating enemies and absorbing Shards, and her abilities can be leveled up with the help of Johannes. Additionally, she’ll grow older – and stronger – after defeating certain bosses, gaining additional movement abilities and unlocking previously inaccessible parts of the castle.

Bloodstained’s latest update is available from today, 31st March, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with the new character set to arrive on Switch “at a later date”.