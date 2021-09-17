The development of an interactive battle royale-themed film is about to be completed, arriving on practically everywhere: PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox ecosystem, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and iOS. Bloodshore it will put the players in front of some choices, especially those concerning the destiny of a character. This roughly, is the synopsis:

“A lethal televised battle royale between high-profile streamers, entertainers and death row inmates features eight hours of FMV footage, the highest number Wales Interactive has ever produced“

“Each game changes drastically depending on the player’s choices and the relationships built, some will lead to fatal consequences for Nick [il protagonista] and his fellow competitors“

In short, we are faced with an interesting although not new experiment. Even in Black Mirror this possibility was experienced with Bandersnatch, even if the result was not appreciated by everyone. It is shortly to find out if it will also be the fate of Bloodshore.

