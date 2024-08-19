Home World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

A gruesome crime occurred in South Tyrol. A man killed two people and then barricaded himself in. The operation lasted for hours.

Bolzano – A tragic incident occurred in South Tyrol on the night of Sunday (18 August). A man killed a neighbour and his father, who was in need of care. The alleged perpetrator then retreated to an apartment in Innichen with a firearm, according to the Italian press agency Ansa reported.

Dramatic hours in the holiday idyll of South Tyrol

A major alarm was triggered in the morning in the popular Italian holiday region of Hochpustertal. Residents were asked by civil protection not to leave their homes. This warning was later withdrawn. “The police operation has ended and there is no longer any danger for the population of Innichen,” it was announced. The area around the municipality’s train station was cordoned off. Neither trains nor buses stopped there.

A man shot a neighbor and his father in South Tyrol and then barricaded himself in a house. Special forces stormed an apartment in the municipality of Innichen this morning. © Landesfeuerwehrverband Südtirol/dpa/Imago

In the morning, special forces entered the apartment. According to Ansa The man turned the gun on himself and fired while security forces intervened. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

South Tyrolean fire brigade shows bullet holes

According to reports, the argument escalated at around 11 p.m. The firefighters, who had been alerted because of the smell of gas, were also shot at. There are bullet holes in an emergency vehicle belonging to the Innichen volunteer fire department, as can be seen in a picture at Facebook can be seen. Fortunately, none of the emergency services were injured in the incident. The South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association reported that it was a “truly unusual operation”. After the situation had been secured, they “continued to provide technical assistance such as opening doors in the affected building”.

The man repeatedly shot at the emergency services from the window, the authorities reported. Attempts to bring him to his senses failed, reported suedtirolnews.it citing the local police. According to the report, the special GIS unit, which was flown in by helicopter from the port city of Livorno, intervened at around 10:30 a.m. The man fired at the emergency services before seriously injuring himself in the neck.

Bloodshed in South Tyrol: Neighbour and father found dead

According to initial investigations by the authorities, the woman was probably murdered on Sunday night. According to reports in the South Tyrolean media, she was a neighbor of the suspected perpetrator. Her body was discovered in the stairwell of the apartment building. The fire department and police were then alerted.

When searching the apartment, the police discovered the dead father. According to information from South Tyrolean media, he was a retired hunter. The suspected murder weapon is said to have belonged to him.

Criminal cases repeatedly cause a stir in the region. After a brutal attack on a woman in South Tyrol at the beginning of the year, the trail led to Bavaria. In July, Bolzano’s innkeepers even openly complained about a security problem in the city. However, the Italian region is a tourist magnet. Mountains, rivers and lakes attract many thousands every year. At the beginning of the summer of 2024, water snakes were repeatedly sighted in a tourist lake. A special experience for all bathers. (dpa, mke)