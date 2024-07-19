Home page World

The police believe that an attempted murder took place at the adult education center. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

A teacher is stabbed at a community college in Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein. He is taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The manhunt is successful.

Wedel – A 67-year-old lecturer was critically injured in a bloody attack on the grounds of a community college in Wedel near Hamburg. According to police, he was stabbed in the school’s parking lot. Two suspects were arrested after a short manhunt. They were two brothers. Both were in their early 20s – one was born in 2002, the other in 2003. The background to the crime was initially unclear.

The police have arrested two suspects who are said to have stabbed a teacher at the adult education center in Wedel with the intent to kill her. © Katharina Heinemann/dpa

The police spokesman said it is assumed that the victim and perpetrator knew each other. He spoke of a crime of passion – a term used by the police when the people involved know each other. He did not want to rule out the possibility that the suspects are schoolchildren, but he did not want to confirm it either.

The victim was taken to hospital in the early afternoon after the crime. According to police, the man’s life was still in danger hours after the crime.

Police suspect attempted murder

The police assume that the perpetrators wanted to kill their victim. Nothing was initially known about the motive. Initially, up to three perpetrators were wanted. But now it looks like there are only two perpetrators, said the spokesman. The homicide squad should take over the investigation.

The police were deployed in large numbers. A helicopter from the Hamburg police was also called in to support the manhunt from the air. After the crime, police officers cordoned off the school building to search for the perpetrators. In the evening, the spokesman announced that the suspected perpetrators had been caught in Wedel. According to the police, the suspects were born in Syria. The police could not say with certainty whether they have German citizenship.

Hamburg police support manhunt with helicopter

Hours after the crime, the school was largely deserted, as a dpa employee reported from the crime scene. Three patrol cars were parked in the parking lot, which had been cordoned off by the police with tape. A police officer was searching for possible clues in the bushes. A police dog was also deployed. The police helicopter was circling above the city.

Wedel is located in the Schleswig-Holstein district of Pinneberg and borders directly on the west of Hamburg. According to its own description, the adult education center sees itself as the city’s municipal continuing education center. “The adult education center is a place of lifelong learning, an education and meeting center for all citizens, companies, institutions, clubs and associations in our region,” it says on the city’s website. “With our work, we stand for equal educational opportunities for all.” dpa