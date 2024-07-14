Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/14/2024 – 17:09

A photo of a Republican with his fist raised moments after the attack is being shared by supporters as a sign of strength for the White House candidate. The image has already become part of American iconography. Some images of historical events are etched into our collective memory. Many who witnessed the coverage of September 11, 2001, remember people, dressed in office clothes, falling from the World Trade Center just before the towers came crashing down. Going further back in American history, another iconic image shows soldiers raising the national flag on the battlefield on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima in 1945, during the final stages of World War II in the Pacific.

It seems that American historiography has just gained another image: The record that Evan Vucci, a photographer for the Associated Press (AP) news agency, took of White House candidate Donald Trump seconds after he escaped an assassination attempt at a rally held on Saturday (13/07) in Butler, Pennsylvania. The image illustrates the top of this article.

“I knew it was a moment in American history and it had to be recorded,” Vucci himself said shortly after the attack.

The AP’s chief news photographer in Washington was doing the job he had done hundreds of times before at other rallies — until the shots rang out.

“I looked up at the stage and saw Secret Service agents running toward President Trump. From that moment, I ran up to the stage and started taking pictures,” Vucci said. “I’m not sure how long it took from start to finish, but in my mind it all happened so fast.”

Image conveys a sense of defiance and patriotism at the same time

People are already comparing the photo to the iconic image of US Marines raising the flag on the Japanese island during World War II. On X, one user called it “this generation’s Iwo Jima photo.” The renowned magazine The New Yorker also pointed out similarities.

It’s easy to see where the comparison comes from. Trump’s raised fist and facial expression, accentuated by the blood running down his face, can be read as a statement of someone defying adversity. And then there’s the American flag itself, a central element in the Iwo Jima photo and a perfect patriotic backdrop to the image of the Republican, whose clenched fist and haughtiness seem to signal: “I’m still standing.”

The flag is extremely important to Americans

With its blue, red and white stars and stripes, the American flag has immense importance in American culture. Especially for conservative Americans – but not only among them – it is the main symbol of national pride and love for the country, and is displayed in the gardens of many private homes.

The US national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” speaks of Americans who “proudly […] saluted” the flag during the War of 1812 against the British. Patriotic U.S. citizens call their country “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” referring to the lyrics of the national anthem.

For Trump supporters, seeing the flag flying above their president, who just survived an assassination attempt, is a powerful symbol of strength and resilience — both for their country and for Trump.

“The United States is praying for President Trump,” Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz wrote on X. “We will overcome and DEFEAT EVIL.” [sic]!”

Author of iconic Trump photo has already won awards in the past

This isn’t the first time photojournalist Evan Vucci has been under fire. He accompanied a platoon of U.S. soldiers and their families during a 15-month tour in Mosul, Iraq. In 2021, he was part of the AP team that won the Pulitzer Prize, one of journalism’s highest honors, in the “breaking news photography” category for its coverage of the anti-racism protests that swept the country after the death of George Floyd.

The case of Floyd, a black man killed by white police officers in Minneapolis, has resonated around the world. It remains to be seen what consequences the attack on Trump will have for the United States and the presidential elections on November 5.

The Republican candidate will speak at the party’s National Convention that begins this Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he will be officially anointed by allies to run for the White House.

“I truly love our country, and I love all of you, and I look forward to speaking to our great nation this week in Wisconsin,” the former president wrote in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.