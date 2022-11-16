Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov is known for his pithy words. (Archive image) © Yelena Afonina/imago

Putin ally Kadyrov does not want negotiations with Ukraine. “We will not live with this satanism by our side,” he rumbles.

GROZNY – Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has once again caught the eye with an angry tirade on Telegram. The ruler, known as “Putin’s bloodhound”, showed himself unwilling to negotiate with the Ukrainian leadership and railed against everything that displeases him: Volodymyr Zelenskyythe West – and “Satanists” who wanted to seize power in the Ukraine conflict.

“The terms of the negotiations of the Ukrainian leadership are ridiculous,” Kadyrov wrote on Tuesday (November 15) in his channel on the messenger service. The 46-year-old referred to statements that Selenskyj recently made in the middle of the Ukraine War made. “We are now ready for a peace, a fair and just peace. We have explained the formula for this many times, ”said the head of state in a video speech.

The conditions are clear for Selenskyj: Above all, must Russia the limits of Ukraine and respect their territorial integrity under UN law – including the Crimean Peninsula, which Putin illegally annexed in 2014.

Kadyrov railed against “mobilized pensioners” in the Ukraine war

This annoys Kadyrov. “If Zelenskyy was concerned about his mobilized pensioners, he wouldn’t have used the word ‘conditions’ but knelt for his people, just as he once knelt defiantly for his election to the presidency,” the Chechen raged, before adding: “The Ukrainian authorities are unable to dictate terms. We have our own terms and they are much more realistic.”

Ukraine must recognize the so-called “people’s republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk, which are de facto puppet systems of the Kremlin. In addition, Kyiv must accept that Zaporizhia, Kherson and Crimea belong to Russian territory. They also wanted Ukraine to hand over to Moscow “all fascist criminals” responsible for “atrocities against the Russian-speaking population” — a common narrative of Russian propaganda.

“Putin’s Bloodhound” and the “Satanic” West

Kadyrov then repeated his Tale of devilish powersthat prevailed in the western hemisphere. “We will not live with this satanism by our side. We will not allow the West, under the guise of helping Ukraine and spreading slogans about democracy, to destroy our great country and forget about our traditions and belief in God,” said the Kremlin chief’s ally Wladimir Putin.

The Chechen Republic and the entire Russian Federation have “enough volunteers, weapons and enthusiasm” to carry out Putin’s orders. The Russian fighters would use all their strength to prevent the “Satanists from taking action against Russia”.

At the beginning of November, Kadyrov already had caused a stir with a tantrum. He threatened conscientious objectors who do not want to go to the Ukraine front with extremely high fines. “And then march to dig trenches and fetch shells!” he wrote at the time. (tvd)