Through X, renowned insider Daniel Richtman shared that he has information about the return of Bloodborne. We believe that we will see this beloved series from FromSoftware again very soon, although the details of this return are still quite scarce. Perhaps the truth will be revealed soon.

Daniel Richtman says he’s not sure whether the game is a sequel or a remaster. However, his sources told him that this project is already being discussed.. It will probably be the long-awaited remaster that fans have been asking for for years. Or will it be a port for PC?

For several years, Bloodborne fans have been hoping for a way for the game to return. However, as of yet, there are no plans for this to happen. We must also remember that the IP belongs to PlayStation although its development was carried out by the creators of the Souls saga.

Source: PlayStation

We recommend: Bloodborne: Astrobot makes fans believe that the FromSoftware game could return

Daniel Richtman has been revealing very good information for some time now, so there may be some truth in his report. For now, we can only wait for him to Bloodborne really makes a comeback beyond his cameo in Astro Bot. Would you like to see a remaster or a new game in the series?

What is Bloodborne about?

Bloodborne puts us in control of a hunter created by us in the mysterious gothic city of Yharnam. Here a mysterious disease plagues its inhabitants, transforming them into different and bloodthirsty creatures. Not to mention that it touches on themes like madness and cosmic horror.

This game is often considered among FromSoftware’s best. It also changes the formula by giving us very few elements to defend ourselves, so we depend more on our reflexes and firearms to emerge victorious. Currently it is only playable on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Have you ever tried it?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.