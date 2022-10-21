Every day someone wants something new about Bloodborne. The excellent soulslike of FromSoftware remains an exclusive PS4 since its release in 2015, and at the moment nothing is known about a sequel, remaster, remake or port for PC.

For the fans it is strange therefore that neither FromSoftware nor Sony want to resurrect one of their best games. Right now the Japanese studio is working on Armored Core 6, after the huge success of Elden Ring. With the news of Bloodborne running out, fans are relentlessly searching for clues in every tweet, event or post from Sony PlayStation.

An enigmatic tweet was recently posted on Sony’s official Twitter account. We are not talking about the PlayStation social networks, but the parent company itself. The innocent tweet hid a curious reference to Bloodborne and obviously sparked numerous rumors about a return of the FromSoftware title.

Sony Deleted this tweet of a zoomed in Bloodborne cover 🧐 pic.twitter.com/2aIVE01pyt – evanf1997 (@ evanf1997_) October 20, 2022



Sony’s tweet prompted Twitter users to guess which cover was shown in the image. Only a piece of it was shown, but fans decrypted the tweet in seconds. It goes without saying that this tweet sparked fans who immediately speculated about a possible return of Bloodborne.

All this media chaos led Sony to permanently delete the tweet.

