Bloodborne fans are waiting for an update, as far as gaming is concerned, for years now. Lately, however, rumors have been circulating around Bloodborne, which could suggest interesting news coming.

The game landed on PlayStation 4 in 2015 and was welcomed by both critics and gamers at the time. At its release it presented obvious performance issues, which it was expected could be solved in a potential next-gen update for PlayStation 5, or in an eventual remastered.

Unfortunately, none of these eventualities have materialized so far, leaving fans disappointed and confused about the future of the Bloodborne series. The game remained in fact for the PlayStation 4 platform with a frame rate locked at 30 fps, and with evident occasional drops in the most excited phases.

During the latest episode of Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast, where attendees compiled a ranking of the 25 best video games for them on PlayStaition 4, reporter and insider Colyn Moriarty released a statement on Bloodborne which raises more than one question.

Colin Moriarty in the past has proved to be quite reliable, especially in the previews of Racket & Clank: Rift Aparts and the remake of Demon Souls.

Moriarty states that not all of Bloodborne has been seen yetwhich frankly seems like a rather vague statement, could indicate that a remake, a remastered, or even an elusive second chapter is in the works.

Some users some time ago had identified in the PlayStation Store an elusive choice of version when purchasing the game, which allowed them to opt for the PlayStation 5 version. However this turned out to be nothing more than a bug, which at the time afflicted many titles, such as Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, or Final Fantasy XV.

It remains to understand the meaning of the rumors about Bloodborne rumored by Colin Moriarty, after all a Bloodborne 2 would not be ruled out a priorialthough the team of FromSoftware he would seem to be involved in many other projects, after the success achieved with Elden Ring.

