Thanks to the success obtained, Bloodborne became one of the most popular games ever released on PS4. Now, for more than 5 years, it has been expected that Sony Computer Entertainment announce a sequel or something that continues those wonderful scenarios that caught the attention of users so much.

Now, rumors of Bloodborne, the point here is that they are now related to two issues: its arrival as a native game of Playstation 5 and its launch on PC for the second half of 2021. This can bring many things, including the illusion of many fans of the franchise of PlayStation Y FromSoftware.

The rumor of Bloodborne says that the new presentation of this game will be a remaster which will be released for the Playstation 5. This move sounds interesting, although worrying if we take into account that the original game is backwards compatible with the new Sony console.

On the other hand, the launch of Bloodborne on PC, but, it would not be a port of the version of Playstation 5. What the rumor says is that it will be the aforementioned remaster, which sounds logical, especially if we think that it is not so easy to bring a game from PS4 to PC.

In addition to Bloodborne, Days Gone would be released on PC

It is worth emphasizing that all we have written about the immediate future of Bloodborne has no further sustenance beyond what a Twitter account with accurate publications can offer.

Added to the information of Bloodborne On PC and PS5 there is also a possible launch of Days gone on PC. Once again, the source does not offer real support to support its statements, so we will have to wait for Sony to reveal some kind of detail.

Would you like to see a port of the game of FromSoftware Y Sony on the PlayStation 5 or do you think the PS4 version is ok? Do not stop sharing your comments with us through our social networks.

