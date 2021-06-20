According to the SoulsHunt insider, the remastered of Bloodborne for PS5 and PC would be in the works. However, it would not be dealt with directly by FromSoftware, engaged on other intellectual properties, including Elden Ring, but a third, unnamed studio. Not even Bluepoint, the software house to which we owe the excellent remake of Demon’s Souls, would be involved in the project.

SoulsHunt is an insider who got credit after unveiling the announcement of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin at E3 2021 well in advance, so we tend to consider his words at least worthy of interest.

Noteworthy is the fact that you are talking about PS5 versions (the first to come out) and PC (published after some time), a sign that now even the rumors have updated to Sony’s new philosophy of opening up to the PC market.

As we always do in these cases, we invite you to take the information reported with due caution, in the absence of official confirmations from developers and publishers.