Back to talking about Bloodborne as Remake or maybe Remasterthis time starting from the (freewheeling) words of David Jaffethe volcanic creator of God of War who is now a game development consultant and somewhat out of line youtuber, who confirmed that he has heard that the game is in development, on PS5 or perhaps on PC.

After professing his love for Bloodborne, Jaffe reported, in the new episode of his podcastto have had confirmation from unidentified sources that a Bloodborne Remake or Remaster is actually in the works, but cannot say if it is a Remake for PS5 or a port to PC and not knowing when this will be presented.

Jaffe therefore does not confirm that the game will be present at the alleged Playstation Showcase that would be coming, possibly in the week of May 25 as previously reported by Jeff Grubb and other journalists, however it seems certain that the game is somehow in the works.

To tell the truth, it is not even clear if he has received confirmation from developers or if it refers to rumors that are already circulating in the journalistic field, in any case he seems quite sure of the existence of the project, even if he cannot say when it could be presented .

Among other topics covered in his new episode of the podcast is also Metal Gear Solid: It seems that Jaffe asked the president of BluePoint directly if they are developing the remake, and that this ultimatum simply laughed in his face. It is not clear what this means, but everyone can interpret it in their own way.