PlayStation UK, one of the Japanese company’s various regional profiles, posted on Twitter a new holiday “riddle”. Every day they post a picture and ask their fans to guess what it is: today is the turn of Bloodborne, as any fan would be able to figure out in an instant. Obviously users have not missed the opportunity to request a remakes/remasters for PS5.

As you can see just below, PlayStation UK has released a snippet of an image of the Dark Beast Paarl, a non-mandatory boss that can be found in the main game in Yahar’gul The Invisible Village. It is a large beast composed mostly of bones, fur and above all electricity, which it uses to attack. It’s easy to recognize the creature, if you’ve played Bloodborne, even just from this image.

Instead of answering like that, however, various users decided to have a little fun and said things like “It’s that game you should remaster for PS5“, or “Bloodborne for PC confirmed!” or even “Please, PlayStation, don’t let us down and make Bloodborne 2 for PS5”.

The reactions are obvious and indeed by now there are also those who comment on the reactions, say for example “Every time you make a tweet about this game sends someone in fibrillation”. Bloodborne, after a long time, still has this effect.

We don’t have access to up-to-date sales data for Bloodborne, but it’s highly credible that it’s one of the lowest-selling soulslikes. Elden Ring’s success is obviously on another planet, both because it’s a cross-platform game and because Bloodborne came at a time when the genre wasn’t quite as popular as it is today.

In recent days there has been talk of the fact that Bluepoint Games has something in development. For some time, fans have been hoping that after Demon’s Souls Remake it will be Bloodborne Remake’s turn, although obviously it is possible that it is something completely different, perhaps even a new IP. What are you hoping for?