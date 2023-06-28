Well-known modder Lance McDonald has released a gameplay videos Of Bloodborne which spins up PS5 at 60fpsbut in this case without any upscaling or AI-based interpolations, in the glory of its original 1080p.

A few weeks ago David Jaffe said that a remake or remaster of Bloodborne for PS5 and/or PC is in development, and waiting for official announcements about the many fans of the soulslike branded FromSoftware they keep dreaming watching movies like this.

Moreover, the sequences captured by McDonald are not random, but include one of Bloodborne’s most iconic boss fightswhich stands out further in the fluidity of the 60 frames, enhancing every hit and every waste as it should be for such an experience.

The modder has actually been studying the game and its graphics engine for several years, and has already managed to get 60 fps by running it on PS4 Pro, while reducing the effective resolution in that case.