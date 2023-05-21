The known Lance McDonald – modder, dataminer, leaker and general expert on soulslikes and FromSoftware games – recently published a tweet that immediately generated considerable attention as he reports having found the evidence of existence Of Bloodborne on PCeven if these seem unconvincing.

In fact, these tests are a few years old, but the details that link them to a certainty about the PC version of Bloodborne are only being highlighted today by McDonald. We talk about screenshot by Marcos Domenechan artist specializing in environments who worked in FromSoftware, collected within the fandom wiki about the game.

These screenshots are taken from a PC version of Bloodborne, as also demonstrated by the denomination “SPRJ-win64” used, which would indicate their origin from the debug menu on PC. The problem with this theory is that, in fact, a Windows platform is always used in development, so debugging on this shouldn’t cause much of a stir.

However, for McDonald the interesting point is that these screenshots do not appear to come from a development build, but from a complete retail-style version of Bloodborne, including the DLC The Old Hunters, given the contents shown in the images. This, according to the dataminer, would be the demonstration that there is a complete version of Bloodborne with DLC The Old Hunters fully functional on PC.

In the meantime, in recent days David Jaffe also seems to have taken it practically for granted that Bloodborne Remake or Remaster on PS5 and / or PC is in development, but without articulating the speech too much.