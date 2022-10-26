While many fans are looking forward to a remastered, remake, PC port or sequel to Bloodborne, comes a strange story about an alleged mobile version, which has actually surprised many. In fact, on the Google Play Store, Bloodoborne Mobile appeared, complete with images and in-app purchases, also managed to have a classification by the Australian Classification Board.

Obviously there are those who downloaded it, partly out of curiosity, partly to touch and analyze this particular port with their own hands. The download is a few megs, there is no gameplay aside from a screen asking for five stars (for what?) And paying for a chance to win prizes. Finally, the game was rated “G”, meaning suitable for everyone, from children to the elderly. Try to associate the word “Bloodborne” with the word “children”: there is definitely something wrong.

The question is one: how did all this have an official classification? Most likely, the Australian Classification Board will intervene again to take action, at least for the cancellation of the evaluation.

Source: AttackoftheFanboy