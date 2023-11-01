Author Lilith Walther has announced the release date of Bloodborne Karting on PC. The wacky racing game set on the streets of Yharnam from FromSoftware’s souls-like will be available on PC starting from January 31, 2024 and it will clearly be free for anyone who wants to download it. The announcement came via a new trailer that shows some gameplay sequences of this valid Mario Kart rival in dark sauce, which you can view in the player below.

The contents present at the game’s launch were also revealed, which include 12 pilots, 16 maps and one Complete single player campaign complete with boss fight. The icing on the cake is the presence of local multiplayer in split screen and a battle mode.