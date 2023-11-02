Bloodborne remake (or even Bloodborne 2) is certainly a title that the community of souls lovers awaits with great impatience, even if up to now there has only been rumors.

While waiting for some details to surface on the matter, a very popular fan-made project themed around Bloodborne has started to become a real phenomenon in the world of independent demakes: Bloodborne Karting.

The creators of PS1 demake of Bloodborne they announced about a year ago that they were working on a Mario Kart with the characters and settings of Bloodborne and, finally, we also have the release date of the unusual experiment.

The announcement of the release date came together with a new trailer for the game: the title, which will be available for free exclusively on PC, will kick off the dance on January 31, 2024.

Bloodborne Kart promises to be a truly fun experience thanks to the presence of a single player campaign peppered with bossfight (so as not to disappoint lovers of the genre), a challenge mode and a split-screen local co-op mode.

They will be well present 12 playable characters and 16 tracks among which to dart. To stay updated on the project we invite you to visit Itch.Io developer pagewhich will soon be updated to allow the download of Bloodborne Kart.