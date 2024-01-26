With the game now out, Sony reached the developers at the last minute Bloodborne Karting For force a name change to the game, for the obvious copyright infringement of Bloodborne.
Just a few months ago, Lilith Walther had published a trailer with the release date for Bloodborne Kart for PC, but this will undergo a slight change.
The game is still destined to be released, but will have to undergo a certain delay due to requests from Sony.
In essence, the game will no longer be able to be called Bloodborne Kart and other elements will probably have to be modified to detach the game from the Sony title, and we imagine that this could reflect negatively on its notoriety, given that until now it had attracted attention for its quality but also – perhaps above all – for the clear reference to the beloved souls-like.
The future of Bloodborne Kart
“So, Sony contacted us“, explained the team in a message, “to make a long story short, we need to remove the reference to the brand in what was previously called Bloodborne Kart”, they said very clearly.
“We will, but this will involve a certain I postpone. Don't worry, the game is still coming out, but it will look a little different. We don't have a release date yet, but we will let you know as soon as possible.”
It is likely that, in addition to the name change, the developers will also have to change some aspects of the characterization, perhaps those most clearly attributable to Bloodborne, but there are not many details on this yet.
The game in question is a kart driving game that recalls the classic style of the genre, but entirely inspired by the atmospheres, settings and characters of Bloodborne, characterized by a 32-bit style graphicsor the era of the first PlayStation.
“Honestly, we expected something like this to happen, but the idea of still being able to maintain creative control is exciting!”, the team reported. Lilith 'Bunlith' Walther is also the author of the excellent Bloodborne PS1 Demake, a title in which she has already demonstrated the ability to manage a reinterpretation of the game through this graphic style.
