With the game now out, Sony reached the developers at the last minute Bloodborne Karting For force a name change to the game, for the obvious copyright infringement of Bloodborne.

Just a few months ago, Lilith Walther had published a trailer with the release date for Bloodborne Kart for PC, but this will undergo a slight change.

The game is still destined to be released, but will have to undergo a certain delay due to requests from Sony.

In essence, the game will no longer be able to be called Bloodborne Kart and other elements will probably have to be modified to detach the game from the Sony title, and we imagine that this could reflect negatively on its notoriety, given that until now it had attracted attention for its quality but also – perhaps above all – for the clear reference to the beloved souls-like.