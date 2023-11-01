Bloodborne Kart, the fanmade spin-off, finally has a release date.

The project was first announced early last year and is coming from game developer Lilith Walther, responsible for the Bloodborne demake that recreated early levels in glorious PS1 detail.

The cheeky racing game will be released on 31st January 2024.

Let’s Play Bloodborne PSX gameplay.

The new release date trailer confirms it will include 12 racers, 16 maps and a full single player campaign complete with boss battles.

There will also be local split screen multiplayer and a VS Battle mode.

The trailer shows a variety of characters from the game racing and battling on gothic bikes, karts, wheelchairs, and carriages. Weapons collected include hunter pistols, gatling guns, rope molatovs, a burial blade, and more.

There’s a boss race against Father Gascoigne too, which makes me excited to see how the other horrors of the game will translate to a kart racer – Rom, or Vicar Amelia anyone?

My favorite part of the trailer is the Akira slide though, because of course.



You go Gascoigne! | Image credit: Lilith Walther

You can check out the full trailer below.