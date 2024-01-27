What started out as an “April Fool's joke” then became reality: Bloodborne Karting, a video game developed in 90s style pixels was about to see the light but the production company was forced to make a “change of gear” (to stay on the theme of engines). The developer Lilith Walther communicated via his social channels and, underlining it with a video on YouTube, the following:

Sony contacted us: Long story short, we need to de-brand what was previously known as Bloodborne Kart, and we will. We expected this, nothing unusual but this will bring with it a short delay. We can't give a certain release date yet but don't worry: the game will be released anyway, it will just have a slightly different look.

In fact, the developer has confirmed that, after all, it is a very fun game and that the intrinsic essence of what thrilled the players will remain unchanged. She then continued with:

As much as I pushed for this to be “the meme made real” – so to speak – turning it into an original game that we have full creative control over is pretty exciting: this is no longer a game for fans of the brand, but it's something completely different and original!

It remains to be seen the public's response to such a radical changethis without a doubt.