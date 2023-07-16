Work continues on Bloodborne Kartthe racing game spin-off of the Bloodborne PSX demake and in the meantime the author Lilith Walther has released a new trailer which features one of the game’s pilots, namely Micolash, Lord of Nightmare.

This is an old favorite for Bloodborne players. He is in fact one of the bosses of FromSoftware’s soulslike and his clash is one of the most particular, given that the players have to chase this strange man with a cage along a level made up of corridors pervaded by fog and where puppet enemies hide.

The peculiarities of this boss fight have in some ways also been included in Bloodborne Kart. As in the original game, Micolash is also an exceptional runner and therefore will compete on foot, unlike the other characters. Not only that, he’ll be starring in some sort of tracking modein which we will have to chase him in an intricate track made up of dead ends, trampolines and portals, a bit like in the original Bloodborne.