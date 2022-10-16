Work continues on Bloodborne Kart, the whimsical spin-off racing game from Bloodborne PSX. Author Lilith Walther posted a new one on her YouTube channel gameplay video showing an entire race on the circuit “Hunter’s Dream“from the perspective of Gehrman, the First Hunter.

What is Bloodborne Kart? With the due proportions it is a racing game clone of Mario Kart, but set in the Yharnam of Bloodborne and starring the characters of the FromSoftware action RPG, such as Gehrman, Father Gascoigne and the Hunter. All made using the same retro graphics of Bloodborne PSX, the demake also made by Lilith Walter.

As we can see in the gameplay video above, the circuits will be full of curves, jumps, living obstacles but also bonuses to be collected to shoot the gun or use the character’s special abilities. In Gehrman’s case it is obviously his iconic scythe, with which he can slice through any unfortunate in his path.

Bloodborne Kart was announced at the end of last March and is still in full development, with a release date yet to be defined. In addition to the classic track races, there will also be a sort of battle mode in the arena, also the developer is evaluating the idea of ​​including multiplayer.