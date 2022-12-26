The closure of 2022 has not left us without news, especially those related to the issue of Xbox and the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Right now the issue is that supposedly PlayStation is blocking the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake, bloodborne and other titles to Microsoft consoles.

Microsoft has written to the UK trade regulator that Sony has permanently blocked any deals Xbox could have with games like Bloodborne, Final Fantasy XVI and the Silent Hill 2 remake.

The issue is certainly clear with Final Fantasy XVI and Silent Hill 2 which are limited time exclusives however they will be on other platforms like PC but bloodborne it is something much more special and has been misunderstood.

Microsoft says that the FromSoftware game is blocked from Xbox, however, this is not the case, because although the development was done by the creators of Dark Souls, The truth is that the title is a PlayStation IP and nothing else from them.

This means that Sony is the one that decides what to do with that video game. Now, the agreements are between companies, it is not a purchase by a single party to seize an IP. Finally, the Final Fantasy eventually came to Xbox and Game Pass.

Bloodborne is an original PlayStation IP

One detail that we must not lose sight of is that Although FromSoftware is the one who made Bloodborne, the IP belongs entirely to PlayStation. They, if they wanted to, could release a sequel.

The thing here is that we can only go with assumptions as to why they haven’t or what they need. for sure it is FromSoftware the one with their hands full and the ones who decide what to do or not. Even with whom to make deals.

For example, Death Stranding seems to be a PlayStation console exclusive, however, Kojima Productions can move it on PC on whatever platform they want and, well, they finally put it on Game Pass by 505 Games.

What do you think of this situation? Do you think this is a factor for Xbox getting faster from Activision?