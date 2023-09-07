The YouTube account Potomy has released a new video dedicated to Bloodborne… in Minecraft version! It is a short film made by a team of creatives in which we can enjoy the atmosphere of the FromSoftware and PlayStation game in a more cubed version.

The movie appears with the Bloodborne hunter who takes an elevator and then walks on the bridge of the Chierico beast. After facing some “common” enemies, the character finds himself facing the boss with his typical weapons, such as the serrated cleaver and the shotgun. The battle is very cinematic, but follows the rhythms of a real fight, also showing the enemy’s capabilities and attack tools such as Molotov cocktails.

Finally, the Hunter manages to defeat the boss and can use a Lantern to get to the Hunter’s Dream. There, we see the workshop and the Automaton greeting our character. In conclusion we are shown Gehrman with his blade.