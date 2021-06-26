In this guide dedicated to Bloodborne we will explain how to defeat Presence of the Moon. For the well-known and still very playful exclusive developed by the team FromSoftware for Sony, this is the last and creepy boss, and even if he’s not exactly irresistible he will offer you a worthy challenge to finish the game in style.

ATTENTION: we remind you that it is a bossfight, and consequently it can contain SPOILERS on the plot, so we invite you to continue reading the guide only if you have already finished the game or if you know the boss.

How to defeat Presence of the Moon in Bloodborne? Here is the guide

Before starting we remind you that to defeat the Presence of the Moon you will need to obtain the three umbilical cords, to do this we refer you to our dedicated guide. Use them first to start the dialogue with Gherman, and after you defeat him, you can face what will truly be the last boss of Bloodborne: the Presence of the Moon. One would expect from a last fight, that the boss is the most difficult of all to deal with, however you will see that it will not be that complicated.

The fight will start right after the fight with Gehrman and you will probably find yourself with a few vials of blood. Don’t worry because, if you get killed, you can always start from the Hunter’s Dream and stock up (nothing extremely punishing like the latest bossfight of Sekiro).

The Presence of the Moon will use very fast attacks but, if you try to get behind him, or if you stay away from him, you will be able to dodge them. One of the most dangerous attacks of this boss is a red flash that, if it hits you, will take away almost all of your life points. Instead of restoring them with vials of blood, don’t miss the chance of this moment of vulnerability of the beast to hit him hard. This way you will not only damage it but regain life points, and save the vials of blood for a later time.

This is the best strategy you will have to follow for the entire fight. Then dodge fast attacks of the boss and hit him during the phases where he will be vulnerable.

After beating the Moon Presence, you will be able to witness to the third ending of Bloodborne, the secret one.

This is not the only boss difficult to “find” in the title FromSoftware, nor to face, for this we also refer you to the guides on how to defeat the other secret bosses Martyr Logarius and Ebrietas, Daughter of the Cosmos.