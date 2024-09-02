The modder known as Fromsoftwserve has just revealed that the mod he has been working on to improve the textures of BloodborneThanks to this, those who emulate the title on PC will be able to give it a look more similar to that of a remaster.

The mod of Bloodborne is now available for download via the Nexus Mods site. So far this improved texture pack is only reflected in Hunter’s Dream, which is the base of operations for players. The modder who created it hopes to continue with the rest of the game to give it a remaster, even if it’s made by a fan.

It should be noted that because PC emulation of this title is still imperfect, The addition of these textures has a negative impact on their performance. However, there are already quite a few modders working on making this game run as smoothly as possible on this platform. Of course, all of this is unofficial.

Despite its popularity and fan requests for an official PC port, Bloodborne remains stuck on Sony consoles and there are no official plans to change this. It also seems that it is entirely the decision of this company, since Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of the game and head of FromSoftware He also said he was interested in bringing it to this platform.Do you think it will ever come?

What other news is there about Bloodborne?

It seems that lately Bloodborne is back in fashion. In addition to these mods, a well-known insider claims that the title will be back very soon. However, he did not go into further details and even added that he is not sure if it is a remaster or a sequel.

The closest we have to an official return is thanks to the new PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro Bot. Here the little protagonist will have a special outfit inspired by the hunters from the FromSoftware title. Hopefully this is a sign that they have him in mind for a triumphant return.

