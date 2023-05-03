Lance McDonald made one available mods for Bloodborne which makes access to the available free room normally used by FromSoftware for game debugging mode. In other words, you can pause the game freely and move the camera without limits.

There mod, for the PS4 version of the game (the only one that exists, remember), can be accessed via the McDonald’s Discord channel. We also recall that McDonald is the creator of the Bloodborne 60 FPS mod on PS5.

Bloodborne free room mod it is activated by pressing X and then L3 to switch between camera modes. In addition, there is also the possibility of switching from one frame to the next during the pause mode of the free room.

This Bloodborne mod is useful for both take photos of the game, and to discover details not visible with the normal view. Obviously the use of the mods is at your own risk as it is not official and we cannot confirm that everything works perfectly.

We also point out that a fan made remake of Bloodborne in Unreal Engine 5 is in development, first shared video.